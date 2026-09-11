Temperatures rebound back above averages into Friday

Tonight's Forecast: Overnight lows drop into the 50s for most areas, which is seasonal. Very minimal cloud cover is expected overnight as temperatures drop. The coolest temperatures won't enter the forecast until early Friday morning, though. A bit of wind is expected for the most southern areas as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

Afternoon highs are rebounding with plenty of sunshine expected to start the day. The afternoon will bring in a bit of a breeze with winds up to 20 MPH and increased cloud cover too. By the dinnertime hours a few chances of showers are possible, but most will stay dry.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 94;

Temperatures will be back above average by eight to ten degrees with plenty of sunshine to start the day. The afternoon hours may bring in a bit of cloud cover and increased wind.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

After a cool evening, Friday is expected to be warmer than averages with 90s back in the forecast. Similar to the rest of the region sunshine will start the day and some partly cloudy skies with wind move in by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

Woodland Park will see highs jump up back into the mid 70s. This time of year highs should be in the 60s, so it is feeling warmer out to wrap up the week. The weekend will have some up-and-down temperatures with increased moisture too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be hotter than the previous days, and then temperatures cool into Saturday by just a few degrees. The weekend is a rollercoaster though, as temperatures jump back above averages for Sunday with increased moisture. Sunday afternoon brings in chances for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Into early next week, thunderstorm chances continue, with a significant drop in temperatures expected by Tuesday. Many will be in the 60s and 70s, with the high country region even dropping into the 50s for highs on Tuesday. Then, we become more seasonal mid-week with more moisture chances.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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