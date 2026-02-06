Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal and that's not changing anytime soon

Tonight's Forecast:

With clear skies, temperatures will get down into the 20s and 30s. Conditions will be easterly and will remain calm throughout the night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 60;

Colorado Springs will dip into the mid-30s overnight and this is a few degrees warmer than previous mornings. The sun will be out and about throughout the day and combined with the high-pressure system highs will climb into the 60s for another day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 64;

Pueblo will have temperatures in the upper 20s for the early morning hours of Friday. These temperatures will climb pretty quickly and eventually top out in the mid-60s later on in the day. Conditions will also be calm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 62;

Morning lows will be in the mid-30s, so a light jacket will be needed headed out the door. The jacket won't be needed though in the afternoon because highs will be in the lower 60s. Conditions will remain calm and skies will be mostly clear.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 54;

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the 30s overnight. Not much to the forecast because of this high-pressure system in place. We will have calm and clear conditions tomorrow and highs will make it into the mid-50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 58;

Monument will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. This is a few degrees warmer than previous mornings. Throughout the day temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 50s. There will only be a few clouds in the area and winds will stay light.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 60s;

The far eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but by the afternoon things will really heat up. This is where some of the warmest temperatures will be located. Highs will make it into the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/30; High: 60/64;

The southern I-25 corridor will dip into the lower 30s overnight. Conditions will be calm and quiet from this high-pressure system. This will also allow for temperatures to soar above average. Highs in the afternoon will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The mountains and higher terrain will dip into the 20s. Dry conditions will prevail tomorrow, and winds will remain light. With mostly clear skies, highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

These above average temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. At least through next Monday highs will remain in the 60s. This will be great weather though for Super bowl Sunday! It will be a nice day to go for a walk downtown or maybe head to a restaurant to watch the game. Even headed to Goldens in Golden temperatures will be quite nice for those doggies!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.