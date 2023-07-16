T-Storms in Southern Colorado Coming to an End, Get Ready for the Heat to Start the Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and T-Storms in the Pikes Peak Region to come to an end early, clouds clearing out and leading to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 91;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 98;

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunny and Hot on Sunday, but not as hot as we kick off the new work week! Monday and Tuesday will flirt with record breaking heat all around Southeast Colorado. By Tuesday evening, a cold front will work its way into the region, sparking a chance for isolated T'storms late in the day. But that disturbance will be with us for the remainder of the week, dropping our temperatures down 5-15 degrees from the early week heat. Keep those umbrellas handy and an eye to the sky towards Thursday!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

