Sweata Weatha today with cool and breezy daytime conditions

Today's Forecast:

Fall weather is strong today, so be sure to grab a coat in the morning and sweaters for the afternoon!

A cool front combined with cool northwest flow in the jetstream will lower temperatures into the 60s for Colorado Springs, and low 70s in Pueblo.

We'll stay dry and sunny through the afternoon with low fire danger.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 37. Sunny, breezy, and cool with dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 34. Sunny and breezy with perfect daytime temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Sunny and mild with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. Sunny and a little chilly with a light breeze.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and very comfortable with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with comfortable temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and chilly with dry skies across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Downslope winds will warm Friday back into the 70s and a few 80s through the afternoon.

A cold front will move into the region Saturday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s.

Stronger cold air will drop in Sunday with lots of clouds and a growing chance for rain and snow across the region. Snow will hit the southern mountains, but we could see rain in the valleys and along parts of the I-25 corridor.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

