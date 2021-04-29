Sunny with fantastic temperatures and an afternoon breeze

Today’s Forecast:

It's going to be hard to beat the weather today with sunny skies, awesome temperatures, and a nice breeze to keep you cool if you're working outside!

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 42. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 42. Sunny, hot in the sun, and a bit breezy through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 46. Mostly sunny with generally light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 60; Low: 36. Crisp through the afternoon with sunny and breezy conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild temperatures with sunshine and breezy conditions.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy with warm to hot conditions in the sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Breezy and sunny with comfortable daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. We'll see sunny and windy conditions over the mountains today with dry skies and chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms comes Sunday through Monday morning. We'll see rain mixed in with the rain over the mountains Sunday night with more rain and snow Monday. Scattered showers will continue on Tuesday with a few isolated showers by Wednesday.

