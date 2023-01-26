Sunny with a little downslope warmth in the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After several days of cloudy weather with scattered flurries, downslope warmth comes to the rescue!

Westerly winds will work with sunshine today to warm the plains into the 40s along and east of I-25. We'll still see a few cold pockets in the 30s across the plains, but in general, it will be warmer compared to the last few days.

Dry skies are expected through the afternoon with lows falling to the teens and a few single digits in the mountains overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 18. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with a high around 40 this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 16. Sunny, breezy, and dry with highs in the mid-40s this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 25. Mostly sunny and warmer today with a light breeze and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 14. Sunny and dry with chilly and breezy daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and chilly today with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 30s & 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and breezy with warm and dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s & 30s; Low: >10. Mostly sunny and cold with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

More downslope warmth is expected on Friday with highs a few degrees warmer than today. We'll see highs in the 40s and a few 50s Friday afternoon even as clouds move out of the mountains.

Arctic air will spill into Colorado Saturday afternoon, sending temperatures plummeting into the teens and single digits Saturday night with continued cold air through Monday and Tuesday.

There could be occasional flurries with this arctic air, but very little if any snow accumulation is expected locally.

