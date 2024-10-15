Sunny skies and more fall-like temperatures Tuesday

Tonight turns cooler, with lows falling to the middle and upper 30s across the lower Arkansas River Valley. Areas of frost may be possible through early Wednesday morning.

Winds increase on Wednesday. Fire danger will be elevated due to low relative humidity, and breezy and dry conditions. Highs will stay in the low 70s.

Our next big weather maker arrives on Friday, dropping temperatures for the weekend and bringing in more widespread precipitation. Snow can be expected in the high country, especially across the San Juan Range, with rain likely across the plains through Saturday.

A breezy cold front brings temperatures closer to normal on Tuesday

Southern Colorado will experience a breezy cold front moving in from the northeast on Tuesday morning which will bring a cool down.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 71;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with some high clouds and breezy with wind from the ENE at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high temperature will be just over 5 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high temperature will be just under 5 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 52; High: 72;

Mostly sunny and a bit cooler on Tuesday afternoon thanks to a breezy front that brings ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 37; High: 66;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 69;

Monument and the Tri-lakes will be a bit cooler on Tuesday thanks to a breezy front which brings ENE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Breezy and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with ENE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/45; High: 69/71;

Partly cloudy with NE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph and a bit cooler on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with a few spotty sprinkles. Wind will be variable and about 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph. Highs will reach the mid-60s to low 70s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather will generally be in the 70s with sunshine and breezy wind through the rest of the week. A storm system will arrive late on Friday and last through the weekend bringing cooler weather and moisture. There will be rain below 9,000 feet and snow in the mountains, between 9,000-11,000 feet depending on the time of day. Showers will be periodic from Friday afternoon through early afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will reach the 50s and 70s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.