Sunny skies and mild temperatures Wednesday, ahead of rain and snow this weekend

Today’s Forecast: It’s a clear and chilly start to our Wednesday, with early morning temperatures in the low to upper 30s. Today will be pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

The mountains will see the chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly along the Continental Divide, with snow showers possible above 11,500 feet this afternoon. Accumulations will be light, with slightly higher amounts over the San Juan peaks through early morning Thursday.

Partly cloudy and dry across the i25 corridor and east through tonight, with lows not as cool, in the mid-40s. More clouds and gustier winds roll in for Thursday, with one more mild day, highs in the low 70s, ahead of our next big weather maker.

Expect 60s on Friday, with developing rain showers, followed by cooler temperatures on Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s to start the weekend, with rain on the plains and snow in the high country.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 34.

Light frost is possible with a cold morning expected, then there will be a quick warm-up with mostly sunny conditions. It will be a breezy day with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 34.

Mostly sunny in Pueblo on Wednesday with a cold morning and a warm afternoon. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 39.

Chilly on Wednesday morning and warm in the afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 35.

Cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon with sunshine. Wind will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 42.

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be chilly in the morning and comfortable in the afternoon. Wind will be breezy from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with cold temperatures in the morning, with a light freeze or frost possible. The afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73/70; Low: 36/38.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a chilly morning and a warm afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys with a cold morning and a comfortable afternoon in the 60s. The wind will be breezy from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast: Thursday will be similar, with a warmer start and more clouds building through afternoon. Wind will be a bit stronger out of the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

On Friday, conditions begin to change. We will remain breezy and dry initially with highs in the 60s. Then a cold front arrives in the evening, bringing much colder temperatures and a chance of rain. Behind this front, the weekend will be cool with clouds and periodic showers, with 50s for the high on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

