Sunny, chilly, and dry for the first day of February

Today’s Forecast:

There is very little to say about this standard and slightly boring weather day.

Sunshine will work to melt more snow on the ground this afternoon with highs expected to stay just below average in most places. The winds will be light, and we're not expecting any snow across the state today.

Overnight, it'll still be very cold with lows falling into the teens and a few single digits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 16. Mostly sunny, chilly, and dry with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 10. Sunny and chilly with dry skies and calm daytime winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 21. Mostly sunny with light winds and chilly afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 13. Mostly sunny and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and cold with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies and chilly temps.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Sunny and dry with light winds and cold daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday, high temperatures return to normal across the plains with more snow melt through the daytime.

Downslope winds will kick really warm temperatures into the region starting Friday, and lasting through Sunday.

A cold front could allow for spotty rain and snow showers next Monday, but the chances for precipitation accumulation look very low at this point.

