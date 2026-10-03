Tonight and tomorrow's forecast: Quiet conditions tonight under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer than Thursday night, reaching the upper-40s and low-50s for the I-25 corridor and Plains, and the upper-30s and low 40s across the high country. Tomorrow we’ll see another mostly sunny day, with temperatures noticeably warmer. We’ll climb above seasonal averages to highs around 80 degrees in the Pikes Peak Region and through the Plains.

Extended forecast: As a weak system passes through the region this weekend, Sunday will be cooler. We’ll see the chance for a stray shower or storm developing over the high country, but overall our weather will stay mostly quiet. Another day in the low-80s Monday kicks off a warmer-than-average week. There’s another chance of seeing a few isolated showers and storms develop late Monday into Tuesday.

Sunny and warmer to kick off first weekend of October

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. Clear overnight with lows in the upper-40s. Saturday brings a warm-up, with highs jumping about 10 degrees to around 80 degrees under sunny skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 47. Cool and clear overnight, with warming temperatures Saturday. Highs will climb into the 80s. Sunshine continues through the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 49. Cool overnight with mostly clear skies. We’ll see a Saturday warm-up and highs rise back into the low-80s, warmer than average for this time of year.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. Clear and chilly overnight, before a mostly quiet forecast this weekend. Highs in the low-70s Sunday under sunny skies.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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