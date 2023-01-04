Sunny and just a little warmer today

Today’s Forecast:

You may want to put off washing the car again today, we'll have more pavements melt in parking lots and neighborhoods thanks to abundant sunshine.

Despite the sunshine, we'll still see chilly air temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s across the plains.

Avalanche danger remains high in the mountains, primarily along and west of the Continental Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 15. Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly with dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 11. Sunny and chilly with a light breeze and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 22. Dry and sunny today with breezy and chilly conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 13. Mostly sunny and cold with dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and cold with dry skies and a light breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Breezy and dry with sunny skies and chilly temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny and dry with cold daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge will keep Thursday and Friday warm despite afternoon cloud cover. Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s through Friday with Friday afternoon being the warmest day of the week.

Light snow could fall along the Continental Divide this weekend, adding to current avalanche danger but giving skiers and snowboarders a nice day at groomed ski areas.

Next week looks dry, breezy, and warmer than normal.



