Sunny and hotter today with increased wildfire smoke and haze

Today’s Forecast:

Hot today across the region with dry skies. We'll see an increase of wildfire smoke drifting in from the north and west.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 60. Hot with dry skies and light winds. We'll see increased wildfire smoke and haze against the mountains in the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 63. Very hot today with dry skies and hazy daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 64. Hot and hazy with dry skies and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 52. Increased wildfire smoke with dry skies and warm daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and slightly breezy with increased wildfire smoke.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with light winds and increased wildfire haze through the daytime.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry and hot today across most of our mountains with increased wildfire smoke along the eastern slopes.

Extended Outlook:

Tomorrow looks hot and dry again but with a few chances for storms in the central mountains. We should get a chance for rain along I-25 on Wednesday with drier I-25 & plains conditions Thursday & Friday.

