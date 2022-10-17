Sunny and cool under a ridge of high pressure

Today’s Forecast:

Sit back, grab a coffee, and enjoy the Fall weather!

High pressure will keep things a little cool today, but still really nice when you're outside.

The winds will be light, sunshine will be strong, and temperatures will be mild across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. Mostly sunny, cool, and dry with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Sunny and mild with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 41. Sunny and mild with dry skies and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 30. Sunny and chilly with breezy and dry conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and chilly with light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and really nice with dry daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

This will be a very boring week as a meteorologist, but a great week if you are going to be outside!

High pressure will keep things dry and beautiful today through Friday with dry skies and really nice temperatures.

The next interesting weather element is a low pressure trough in the jet stream Sunday. That energy could bring heavy snow to the mountains with rain on the plains. Rain and snow could mix over the Front Range Mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.