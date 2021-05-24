Summer-like start to the week!

Today’s Forecast:

We've been craving a week of summer-like weather across southern Colorado, and this looks like the week we've been waiting for!

Sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures are expected to be widespread today across the region with a cooling breeze through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s this afternoon with a few thunderstorms out east along the Kansas border. We could see a few isolated storms east of El Paso County overnight but severe weather isn't expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 76; Low: 47. Sunny, dry, and breezy with warm afternoon conditions. Overnight, past midnight, we could see an isolated thunderstorm in far eastern El Paso County that would move east.

PUEBLO: High: 81; Low: 48. Sunny and hot today with a light breeze in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 78; Low: 47. Sunny and very warm in the sunshine with a breezy afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 39. Breezy at times with sunshine and excellent afternoon temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Beautiful with breezy afternoon conditions and great daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with plenty of sunshine until clouds move in from the east late today over Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties. Strong to severe storms are possible on the far eastern border late today, but most of the storms we see should happen east of the border in Kansas. We could see isolated storms tonight in Lincoln, northern Crowley, and Kiowa counties after midnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy with lots of sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Beautiful temperatures in the mountains with dry skies and a few afternoon clouds.

Extended Outlook:

The extended outlook should be pretty outstanding this week as we'll mostly stay dry, sunny, and warm. Tomorrow will be a little windier compared to today, but not as much as what we saw over the weekend. Temperatures will be warmest this week on Wednesday and Friday, with Saturday also being on the hot side. Storm chances start to build by Friday as isolated mountain storms with more storms over Memorial Day weekend, especially Sunday.

