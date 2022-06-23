Summer heat through Friday with scattered storms over the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

If you missed summer heat... it's back!

We'll see highs warm to the 80s and 90s along and east of I-25 through the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, but we should still be pretty hot by the early afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms across the mountains are expected today, but really only virga should move out of the mountains and into I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. Mostly cloudy and hot through the afternoon with dry skies. Virga is possible this afternoon with gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 61. Hot with cloudy skies and in the afternoon and dry daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 59. Mostly cloudy and hot through the afternoon with dry skies. Virga is possible this afternoon with gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 49. Cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and warm with a chance for virga in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry across the plains with breezy conditions through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with a chance for virga in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and storms are possible over the mountains today, mainly the San Juans, but scattered storms in the La Garitas and Sangre De Cristos are also possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be another hot and breezy day with thunderstorms generally staying west of I-25 in the mountains. Models support a few isolated showers over the eastern plains in the afternoon, but gusty winds and virga seems more likely than rain.

A strong cold front Friday night through Saturday morning will bring a pattern change through the weekend. We'll be much cooler on Saturday with even cooler weather to follow by Sunday. Storms will develop Saturday afternoon with rain to follow Saturday night through Sunday morning. We'll keep seeing rain through Sunday and into Monday with drier and warmer weather into next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.