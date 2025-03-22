Strong Winds and Patchy Blowing Dust Possible for Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

This morning much of our cloud cover is rolling onto I-25 from the mountains and a few were spotted across the plains. The coolest temperatures are along the central portion of I-25. We will have quite a big warm up today, thanks to the westerly downsloping winds, with temperatures getting into the 60s and 70s.

These winds will also be gusty today with El Paso county seeing between 40-50mph gusts. There will be some stronger wind gusts further south along our mountain peaks and the southern I-25 corridor. Patchy blowing dust will also be a potential for today, but not everyone will see this.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 31.

We have some cloud cover in the area coming from the mountain snow showers that we have seen overnight. No snow is expected, and we will be getting quite the opposite. Strong wind gusts will pick up towards the later part of the morning and into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts in the Pikes Peak Region will gust between 40 and 50mph later on this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust will be a possibility for today. For our temperatures, they will be above average in the mid-60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 32.

Pueblo is also starting this morning off with mostly cloudy and chilly conditions. We will warm into the 70s later on this afternoon. Wind gusts will get strong later on for Pueblo county between 20 and 30mph. A cold front will move in later tonight and drop our highs on Sunday, but they will still be pretty mild. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 36.

Canon City will start off this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. We will gradually warm up throughout the day due to the strong westerly winds. Blowing dust will be possible in the area along with these wind gusts. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 25.

Woodland Park will be starting out with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Eventually, highs will reach the lower 50s by the afternoon. Some spotty showers will also be possible, but most of the day will be spend dry. Gusty conditions will also be a concern for today with gusts getting as high as 45mph. Highs tomorrow will be pretty consistent with what we will see later on this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 28.

The Monument area has a few clouds this morning and temperatures in the lower 30s. Highs today will be in the upper 50s, giving us a little taste of spring. Wind gusts will get strong later on this afternoon, but Monument is not included in the Red Flag Warnings. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Lower 30s.

The plains this morning has temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. We will continue to warm up throughout the day eventually topping out in the 70s. Wind gusts won't quite be as strong as what we will see further west, closer to I-25. Crowley, Otero, and Bent counties are included in the Red Flag Warnings starting at noon today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 64/69; Low: 34/33.

The southern I-25 corridor will have strong wind gusts later on this morning and into this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings are in place for Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Winds will be gusting between 40 and 50mph at times. Patchy blowing dust will be a possibility with how strong these gusts will be. Temperatures will be getting into the mid-to-upper 60s for today.

Mountains forecast: High: Mid-to-upper 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains have Winter Weather Advisories in place until midnight tonight. Between 4 to 8 additional inches will give the slopes some fresh powder. Winds will also be gusty, especially for exposed locations. Gusts could get up to 80mph towards the peaks. Driving will be difficult at times along I-70. Temperatures will get into the 40s and 50s across the mountains today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond Sunday, temperatures will continue to rise. We will start the week out with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will continue to warm throughout the week and specifically on Thursday we could break the daily high record. Some places may even see 80s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.