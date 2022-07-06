Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through the evening

Tonight's Forecast:

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late today and this evening with an active Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 pm for Teller and El Paso County.

The primary storm threats today will include 1 inch hail, heavy rain, strong winds, and cloud to ground lightning. El Paso and Teller Counties will have the best ingredients for severe weather today, but Fremont and Pueblo counties will also have the potential for severe weather.

Storms will move east of El Paso and Pueblo counties after 10 pm tonight, and they should become less strong as the atmosphere cools at night. We'll still see plenty of heavy rain and lightning overnight as storms move east into Kansas.

Thursday will start dry and mostly sunny with another round of scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Severe threats tomorrow are generally quite low in the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 86; Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through the end of the day and early this evening with large hail and strong winds. Storms will move east into the evening with dry skies by Thursday morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 92; Thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, will be possible late today and early this evening. If we do see any severe storms, large hail and strong winds would be the two main threats.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 90; Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail and strong winds as the main threats. Storms will move east this evening and we'll be dry by tomorrow morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 75; Isolated storms will be possible through the evening and a few of them could be strong. Hail and lightning would be the two main storm threats this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible through the evening with large hail and plenty of lightning. We'll be dry by tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Strong storms are possible through the overnight hours with areas of heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail. We will eventually by dry by tomorrow morning as storms move into Kansas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening, but most of our storm action will be north of Walsenburg. We'll be dry by tomorrow morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s; Strong to severe storms are possible through the end of the day in the mountains across Fremont and Teller counties before they move east into the plains. We'll see more scattered t-storms tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow but we should see fewer storms across the region.

A heat ridge will develop across the western United States at the end of this week, meaning our temperatures soar through the weekend with less monsoon moisture.

We should stay mostly dry this weekend with highs in the 90s and low 100s, especially on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.