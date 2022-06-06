Strong to severe storms today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

As we head deeper into June, strong to severe storms will become more common.

Today, we'll see storms develop over the mountains and Palmer Divide, only to move east and grow strong to severe through the evening.

Severe chances today are greatest in Bent, Prowers, eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties. Quarter-sized hail, strong winds, and lightning are the main threats in that region.

Storms could still be a bit strong in El Paso and Pueblo counties, but severe hail and wind are not expected today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 53. Storms are expected this afternoon, firing up over the mountains and Palmer Divide around 2 to 3 pm, and then moving east through the evening. We could see storms in waves through the evening, and while severe weather isn't expected, small hail and lightning could occur.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 56. Late day and evening thunderstorms are possible with small hail, lightning, and gusty winds. Timing for storms looks best anytime after 4 pm with chances lasting into the evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 56. Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms are possible, but strong storms are not expected. We could see small hail and lightning through the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 45. Daytime and early evening thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected. Gusty winds and lightning would be the main concern.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Storms will develop in the afternoon, generally around and after 2 pm. We could see a few strong storms east of the Tri-Lakes area but small hail could fall in Black Forest. Lightning could be very common this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Strong to severe storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, especially over Bent, Prowers, eastern Las Animas, and Baca Counties. We could see quarter to golf ball sized hail, 60 mph wind gusts, and lightning in this region, generally anytime after 5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms are possible today in the afternoon and evening. Strong storms are not expected but we could see gusty wind and lightning.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Storms will develop over the eastern mountains today, growing stronger as they move out into the plains through the afternoon. If you had hiking plans, watch out for lightning anytime after lunch.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday is going to be a much more active day in the weather department with widespread strong to severe storm chances through the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible along the interstate and even more likely to the east across the plains. 1 to 2 inch hail, tornadoes, damaging wind, and lightning are all possible tomorrow afternoon.

We'll keep daily storm chances going through the rest of the week with warm to hot weather lasting into the weekend

