Strong to severe storms possible today with strong winds and isolated large hail

Today’s Forecast:

We'll be much cooler today with strong to severe storms likely through the afternoon and early evening.

Highs should generally stay in the upper 70s and mid 80s across the plains.

Strong to severe storms will be possible from the Pikes Peak Region, down to Pueblo, and out east into the plains from the afternoon into the early evening. The main storm threats today will be large hail, strong winds, and cloud to ground lightning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 50. Strong to severe storms are likely today in the Pikes Peak Region including Colorado Springs and eastern El Paso County. Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds with lots of lightning are the main storm threats today. Storm timing in El Paso county looks to be anytime between 1 to 4 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 85; Low: 51. Strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon with the timing generally between 2 to 5 pm for the strongest storms. Quarter to ping pong ball sized hail and 60 mph winds are the two main storm threats today with lots of lightning. We'd see storms generally stay east of town after 6 pm tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 84; Low: 56. Storms are like in the afternoon but severe threats in and around Canon City will remain on the low end today. Cloud to ground lightning with gusty winds and small hail are the main threats for storms today with dry skies expected after 6 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 73; Low: 45. Storms are likely in the early afternoon but severe threats today will remain on the low end. Storms could drop small hail and lightning with some gusty winds, but severe weather remains much more likely east of the region into El Paso County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Strong to severe storms are possible today through the Tri-Lakes area, especially east of I-25 through the early afternoon. Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds with cloud to ground lightning remain the main threats.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible through the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and strong winds are the two main threats, but rotating storms with a low tornado threat are still possible. Storms should move into Kansas early this evening and lose severe strength after 8 pm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon from Walsenburg to Trinidad, but severe weather is not as likely in this region. Storm timing would likely be anytime after 3 pm this afternoon through the early evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Scattered storms are likely across the mountains this afternoon, first up in the Pikes Peak Region but then down to the Sangres and Wets through the afternoon. Severe weather is not likely in the mountains but small hail and lots of lightning are both possible.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday will start out chilly with lows in the 50s and 40s over the mountains but we'll warm nicely to the 80s and low 90s through the afternoon. We should get hot and dry going into the weekend.

Next week very cold air is going to try and drop into the region by Tuesday and Wednesday, and we could even see areas of snow in the central mountains and out towards the Pikes Peak Region!

