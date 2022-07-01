Strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, and areas of small hail this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We had a lot of rain flow through Colorado yesterday, and we're going to do it again today!

We'll start dry and partly cloudy, but overcast skies and rain will return this afternoon. Humid air and easterly, upslope flow should lead to heavy rain and some strong thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Storms will start over the mountains but grow stronger as they reach the I-25 corridor, and stay strong as they travel east across the plains.

Severe weather chances are very low today, but if we did see large hail and damaging winds, it would be east of Crowley and Otero Counties late today. Most storms will have the capability of heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Overcast skies through the afternoon with storms in the afternoon. We could see strong storms today with heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and dime to nickel sized hail.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Increasing cloud with strong thunderstorms at the end of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain with cloud to ground lightning and small hail will all be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 60. Overcast skies in the afternoon with strong thunderstorms. We won't see severe weather but heavy rain with cloud to ground lightning and small hail will all be possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 48. Increasing clouds with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. We could see heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail with these storms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Overcast skies in the afternoon with strong thunderstorms. Storms could pack heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Increasing clouds with a chance for strong to severe storms late today through the evening. If we did see severe storms, they're most likely for areas east of Ordway and La Junta with 1 inch hail and wind gusts over 60 mph as the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Overcast skies in the afternoon with strong storms through the daytime. We will have to monitor burn scar flooding potential west of Walsenburg at the Spring burn scar today due to the heavy rain threat. Severe threats are low along I-25, but we could see heavy rain, cloud to ground lightning, and small hail.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Monsoon driven storms form over the mountains and move east, growing stronger as they do. We could see heavy rain over the Spring Creek, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars today, meaning flash flood warnings are likely in the afternoon. There could be areas of small hail and lots of cloud to ground lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon moisture will continue to flow into Colorado over the weekend, leading to more scattered thunderstorms through Sunday. Storms will be much more isolated over the weekend and generally a lot more numerous west of I-25 in the mountains.

The 4th of July is Monday, and the forecast is starting to trend dry! If we do see any rain on Monday, the chances are best farther west along the Continental Divide.

We'll see an increase in storm activity through the middle of next week.

