Strong afternoon thunderstorms possible Thursday as temperatures remain hot

Tonight's Forecast:

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8 pm on Wednesday, with temperatures slow to cool down this evening across Southern Colorado. Even past the dinner hour, temperatures on the Plains may still be in the 90s, with 70s not likely in Colorado Springs until around 10 pm.

With high pressure still in control of our weather this evening, overnight lows will be kept quite warm, with widespread 60s on tap for the Plains and 50s in the mountain valleys. I wouldn't be surprised if a few locations in the lower Arkansas River Valley won't drop below 70 degrees tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 92;

The heat advisory includes Colorado Springs until 8PM. Temperatures will remain in the 90s through that time frame. A warm night is expected with overnight temperatures in the mid-60s. Afternoon rain chances are possible for Thursday afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 100;

Pueblo is also included in the heat advisory until 8PM. Triple digits will stick around until the sun sets for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s. Rain chances pick up Thursday afternoon, but highs will still be in the triple digits.

Canon City forecast: Low: 67; High: 97;

Parts of Fremont county will be included in the heat advisory which includes Canon City. Temperatures will fluctuate from the upper 90s to 100s over the next few hours. Temperatures overnight will drop into the 60s. Highs on Thursday will still be warm in the upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper-50s. Rain chances will pick up over the next 7-days for the higher elevations. This will help to cool down highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s;

The Monument area will cool into the 50s and 60s overnight. Going into Thursday, clouds and rain will pick up during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm in the 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

A chance for severe weather increases going into Thursday. Main risks will be strong winds and hail up to 1" in diameter. The hail threat will be for the northeast portion of the state. Highs will still be toasty in the upper 90s and 100s across the area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 60s. Clouds and rain chances will increase going into Thursday afternoon. Even with the rain and extra cloud cover, highs are still expected to be warm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Red Flag Warnings are in place for the western half Colorado. Gusty winds and dry conditions have led to an increased fire risk. If you plan on camping do not start any fires in the area. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. Highs on Thursday will remain warm. Rain chances will increase by the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The back half of the week will start to cool with the increased rain chances. The best chance for rain will be Friday and Saturday. The start of the weekend will be wet with scattered showers. Sunday will drier and temperatures will warm. We are tracking more incoming moisture into the beginning of the work week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.