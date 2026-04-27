Stormy Start to the Week With Thunderstorms Arriving Monday Afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

A few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening hours closer to the eastern plains. I-25 will clear out overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 62;

Colorado Springs will have morning temperatures in the upper 30s. A light jacket will be needed, but afternoon temperatures will get into the lower 60s. Showers will arrive around 1/2PM and will really start to pick up around the dinner time hours. A couple of these thunderstorms will have some higher amounts of rainfall.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Pueblo will drop into the 40s tomorrow morning and skies will be mostly clear. More clouds will push into the area by mid-morning, and rain will be possible in the afternoon. Not everyone will get rain and chances remain around 20-30% for the Pueblo area. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 68;

Canon City will have lows in the lower 40s, and mostly clear skies to start off the day. As a cold front pushes in, rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 54;

Woodland Park has an interesting week ahead. For Monday, morning lows will be in the upper 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Thunderstorm chances also pick up in the afternoon. Later on in the week, if the forecast holds, there will be a chance for some snow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 56;

Monument will have morning temperatures in the upper 30s. With more energy in the afternoon along with some moisture, thunderstorms will be a possibility. Highs will get into the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 60s & 70s;

The eastern plains will be chilly tomorrow morning with lows getting into the 30s and 40s. A few thunderstorms will move into the area in the afternoon and some of these storms will have higher amounts of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will get into the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/37; High: 66/71;

The southern I-25 corridor will dip into the 30s and 40s overnight and tomorrow morning. The chances for rain aren't as high this far south, and this area will likely stay dry. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-60s and lower-70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have some snow showers that will continue overnight and temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. The chance for snow picks back up in the evening on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We have an interesting forecast ahead, especially around Wednesday/Thursday. Dry air moves into the area on Tuesday and combined with breezy conditions, fire danger will be a concern on Tuesday. Our next system arrives on Wednesday. A few areas will have storm chances, but this will really pick up on Thursday. It looks like it will rain the majority of the day on Thursday and last into Friday morning. With low little rain we have gotten over the past few months, this will need to be monitored.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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