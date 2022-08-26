Stormy start to the State Fair down in Pueblo

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast today includes summer warmth and a nice chance for daytime thunderstorms.

This is one of the last pushes of monsoon moisture for the summer, with storms starting in the mountains and drifting east through the afternoon.

Storms will develop after the lunch hour and begin to drift east into the I-25 corridor after 2 pm. If you're going to the state fair in Pueblo, the best timing for storms is anywhere from 3 to 7 pm today.

We don't see any severe chances in storms today, but heavy rain and lightning will be possible in a few cells.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 55. Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but isolated pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. Mostly cloudy but still a little hot at the fair with highs in the upper 80s. We have a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with isolated pockets of heavy rain and lightning. Severe weather is not expected in Pueblo today.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 60. Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Severe weather is not expected but a couple pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 69; Low: 47. Cloudy and mild with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The only threat today from storms in lightning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lightning is the only threat today.

Plains forecast: High: 80/90s; Low: 60s. Mostly cloudy and hot with late day and evening scattered showers and storms. Severe weather isn't expected but isolated pockets of heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and warm with a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning as storms move through in the late afternoon and early evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cool with storms and showers developing around and after the lunch hour, only to push east into the plains through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be drier across the plains with a few isolated storms over the mountains, foothills, and a couple of adjacent towns. Colorado Springs and Canon City could see an isolated storm tomorrow, but Pueblo has a really good chance of staying dry.

ONly the mountains will see storms on Sunday, and those will be sparse and spotty.

Hot and dry weather returns to the forecast early next week with just a small chance for storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is more likely the wetter day of the two.

