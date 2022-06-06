Storms persist into the evening with another round of severe weather tomorrow

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to move east from the mountains out through the plains until midnight.

Any severe cell should lose strength after 10 pm, but we've had multiple large hail estimations on radar since storms moved east of I-25.

We'll see more storms develop tomorrow afternoon, first over the mountains and then east through the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 81; Scattered storms will persist through the evening hours but no more severe weather is expected. We'll see a new round of storms tomorrow afternoon, and severe weather does seem likely. Large hail, strong winds, and even an isolated tornado out near Falcon, Calhan, and Black Forest are the main severe threats.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 86; Isolated storms will roll across Pueblo county through the evening but additional severe weather is not expected at this time. Severe threats tonight are best generally east of Pueblo county. We'll see more spotty storms tomorrow afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Severe threats tomorrow include large hail, strong winds, and lightning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 85; Spotty showers and storms will be possible this evening with dry skies into tomorrow morning. We could see isolated strong storms tomorrow but severe chances are on the low end through the afternoon. If we do see strong storms, dime to nickel-sized hail and 30 to 40 mph wind gusts are the main threats.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 73; Spotty showers and storms will persist into the evening but severe weather is not expected. We'll see more storms develop Tuesday afternoon, but again, severe weather is not expected. If we do see strong storms... lighting, small hail, and gusty winds are the main threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Spotty showers and storms will persist into the evening but severe weather is not likely. More strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow, and if we do see severe weather, large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes east of Black Forest are all possible. The isolated tornado threat is low, but Black Forest, Calhan, Falcon and Peyton should all be on alert as storms fire in the early afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Strong and severe storms will continue to move east across the plains through the early evening with large hail, lightning, and localized downpours as our main threats. Hail as been estimated on radar to be anywhere from 1 to 2 inches, so if you're under a severe thunderstorm warning, please take shelter. More severe weather is possible tomorrow afternoon with large hail and strong winds as our main storm threats. An isolated tornado can't be overruled with a couple of storms tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Spotty and non-severe storms are expected into the evening. We could see more strong and possibly severe storms tomorrow afternoon with large hail and strong winds as our main threats.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Spotty showers and storms will move east into the plains this evening with dry skies overnight. We'll see more storms develop in the mountains tomorrow afternoon and grow stronger as they move east into the plains. We could see small hail and lightning tomorrow, but no severe weather in the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday is going to be a high impact day if enough moisture, "humidity", stays in the atmosphere from storms tonight. We could see scattered severe thunderstorms from El Paso down to Pueblo county and east through the plains in the afternoon and evening. Large hail and strong winds would be our primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be overlooked in a stray storm or two near the Palmer Divide.

Isolated and spotty thunderstorms will continue to be possible across most of the region from Wednesday to Thursday. We'll be a little cooler behind a front Wednesday afternoon, but high will warm back into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.

