Storms Hit Late Wednesday Evening and Into Early Thursday Morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will get down into the lower 50s for the majority of I-25. Lower elevations will have lows slightly warmer in the 60s. Clouds will clear out overnight and make way for some sunshine tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 82;

Colorado Springs will have temperatures overnight in the upper 50s. Most of the showers and storms tomorrow will be off towards the east, but there is still a small chance to get clipped by a shower or two on the east side. Highs will be in the 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

Pueblo will have lows in the lower 60s. There will be clear skies tomorrow morning with a few more clouds in the evening. Highs will eventually get into the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 86;

Canon City will have temperatures in the lower 60s. Clear and sunny conditions will start off the day with more clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be between 5-15mph. Highs will get into the mid-80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 75;

Woodland Park will dip into the upper 40s overnight, and temperatures going into the afternoon will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be light between 5-15mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 77;

Monument will dip into the mid-50s overnight and there will be sunshine to start off the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible, but the majority of the area will remain dry. Most of the storm activity will happen after dark.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s & 90s;

The eastern plains will still be warm tomorrow and highs will get into the 90s. Storms will move in after sunset and last into the evening. Gusty winds, lightning, hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/57; High: 82/86;

The southern portion of I-25 will have temperatures overnight in the upper 50s. Winds will be between 5-15mph. Highs will reach the 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will have overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be between 5-15mph. Highs will be in the 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will dry out on Thursday and temperatures will remain in the 80s for a few areas. Lower elevations will briefly get back into the 90s before temperatures drop back into the 80s. Rain will return on Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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