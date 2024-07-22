Storms cause flooding along I-25

Tonight's Forecast:

Flood watches are in effect until 10PM tonight. Standing water could be on roads and highways, so it's important to drive carefully. We could see lingering showers until midnight tonight. Afternoon showers are still possible tomorrow along I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 76;

Most of the showers with heavier rainfall should have already moved out of the area. We could still see some spotty showers, but not like the showers we had earlier. Cooler temperatures will stick around tomorrow, along with the chance of afternoon showers.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Pueblo will start to dry off after these rounds of storms move through. A drier period wil take place this week with temperatures gradually increasing each day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 81;

Daily afternoon showers will be possible, and temperatures will gradually increase. We will be in the low 90s on Monday with lows dipping into the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

Daily rain chances are possible in the higher terrain, but as of right now nothing too severe. Temperatures will start off cooler in the 70s, but will start to rise the later we get into the week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 49; High: 73;

Lows will be on the colder side getting down into the upper 40s. If you have a morning commute a jacket will probably be needed. We will warm up into the lower 70s, and have a chance for afternoon showers.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 50s; High: Mid 80s;

The plains will hold onto the cooler temperatures until Tuesday. We will gradually warm up into the 90s by the end of the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/52; High: 76/76;

Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible coming off the mountains. One more day of below average temperatures before we will steadily increase throughout the week.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 40s; High: Mid 70s;

The mountains will also see unseasonably cooler temperatures tomorrow, and each day this week we could see afternoon showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into the work week, we will hold onto the cooler temperatures for Monday. We will steadily increase as we go on throughout the week. Our next rainmaker looks to arrive by next weekend. Friday and Saturday look to have the best chances, but that could change as we get closer.

