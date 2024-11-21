Storm Safe visits Villa Bella Expeditionary and Legacy Peak Elementary School

On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Villa Bella Expeditionary School. Kindergartners got to learn about different weather events that we see across Colorado. They were very enthusiastic and had some great ideas on how to stay safe during severe weather.

Later in the afternoon, Lauren visited Legacy Peak Elementary school and talked to some 3rd graders. They came in very excited and ready to learn. They were very interested in tornadoes and hailstones. These smart cookies also just finished learning about the difference between weather and climate, so they got to show off just how much they knew.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

