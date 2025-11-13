Storm Safe visits The Colorado Springs School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited some kindergartners at The Colorado Springs School near the Broadmoor. They were so excited for her to visit and had so many questions for her.

They talked about winter storms and how to stay safe during severe weather. Towards the end they got to learn the weather dance!

They asked some great questions like "How does wind form?" and "Where do tornadoes come from?"

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

