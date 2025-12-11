Storm Safe visits Talbott STEAM School and Edith Wolford Elementary School

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Talbott STEAM Innovation School in Fountain. She spoke with some fifth graders on the types of weather that we see here in Colorado.

Their teachers are currently teaching them about different natural disasters. They were really excited and eager to ask questions for their presentations.

Next, she visited Edith Wolford Elementary School in Black Forest. She spoke with some kindergartners and they have been talking all about the recent snowfall. They discussed how they spent their snow day and learned about winter storms. They even put together a winter safety kit.

