Storm Safe visits Talbott STEAM Innovation School and Desert Sage Elementary School

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand went back to the classroom to visit second and fourth graders in Fountain and Pueblo. First, she visited STEAM Innovation School in Fountain.

The students were very excited for her to visit and they talked about severe weather and winter storms. Many shared their personal experiences with the kinds of weather that we have had here in Colorado.

Later, Lauren visited Desert Sage Elementary to talk to some second graders. They loved the science experiment that showed them how hail is formed in thunderstorms.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

___

Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm. Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.