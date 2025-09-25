Storm Safe visits Sunrise Preschool and Freedom Elementary

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Sunrise Preschool. She visited Ms. K and Miss Moyles' Faithfulness Forest 4's, and Ms. Walsh and Ms. Gonzalez's Self Control Seas classrooms.

The kids were so excited to learn more about the weather and discuss the types of weather that Colorado sees. From sunny conditions to cold winter storms, they talked about it all!

Later on in the day, Lauren visited some very excited 3rd grade classes at Freedom Elementary School. Lauren showed them how hail forms in thunderstorms, and they were very interested in severe weather.

All of the students today asked great questions like "How do tornadoes form?", and "What's your favorite type of weather to report on?".

