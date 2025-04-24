Storm Safe visits South Park Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On April 23rd, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited South Park Elementary School and spoke with some first graders about Colorado's crazy weather.

These kids know everything from building a winter safety kit to understanding severe weather preparedness.

These are some very bright students, and they had a ton of great questions. They even had some personal stories to share about severe weather.

During the hail experiment, Lauren got a lot of "oos" and "ahs". She got to teach them about how hail forms within thunderstorms.

Lauren is booked through the rest of the school year, but you can still get a head start for the upcoming school year. You can email her with any questions at lauren.brand@koaa.com

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

