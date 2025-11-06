Storm Safe Visits South Mesa Elementary and Fountain Middle School

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited South Mesa Elementary School. She first spoke with fifth graders about how the water cycle impacts our weather. From clouds forming to falling snow, the water cycle and our weather patterns go hand in hand.

Next, she popped across the hallway to visit some third graders. They talked about different ways to stay safe in severe weather situations. They talked about the difference between a severe thunderstorm watch and warning. They had great questions at the end of the presentation!

Later on, Lauren visited Fountain Middle School. Seventh graders got to hear about the modeling tools that meteorologists use on a day to day basis.

The students were curious on what it takes to become a meteorologist too. Lauren explained that it takes a lot of math, science, and a true passion for our ever changing weather.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

