Storm Safe visits Rocky Mountain Enrichment and Canon Exploratory School

Today, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Rocky Mountain Enrichment and Canon Exploratory School and got to meet very bright students. The kids had a lot of fun discussing Colorado's weather and different kinds of trivia. Rocky Mountain Enrichment students shared great stories about the weather, and knew exactly what to do in different weather situations.

Canon City Exploratory students showed off some of their math skills when talking about flash floods and how much water it takes to sweep cars away. All of the kids were very curious and asked great questions about different kinds of weather and the behind the scenes of being a meteorologist.

If you would like our First Alert Five weather team to visit your school, you can contact Lauren Brand at lauren.brand@koaa.com

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

