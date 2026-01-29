Storm Safe visits Ridgeview Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Ridgeview Elementary School to speak with some second graders. They have recently been learning about the weather and they were so excited to have a meteorologist come and talk to them!

They discussed different ways to stay safe during severe weather events. They were very impressed by the wildfires and tornadoes that we get here in Colorado. Some of the students even said they wanted to be a meteorologist when they grow up!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

