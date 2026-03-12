Storm Safe visits Queen Palmer and Baca Elementary School

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Tuesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Queen Palmer Elementary School to speak with kindergartners about weather safety.

They discussed what to do and where to go when the weather gets bad. These students were so excited for Lauren to visit and share with her their favorite kinds of weather.

On Wednesday, Lauren traveled to Pueblo to talk with more kindergartners about the weather.

They have recently been learning about the different seasons and when we experience these changes in our weather. At the end of the presentation they each gave Lauren a picture of their favorite season!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

