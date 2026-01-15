Storm Safe visits Patriot and Wilson Elementary Schools

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Patriot Elementary School at Fort Carson to talk with some very eager second graders.

They have been recently learning about the weather and wondered what a day in the life of a meteorologist looked liked. They discussed what to do during severe weather and what Lauren's day to day looked like when severe weather broke out.

Later on, she visited Wilson Elementary School in Colorado Springs. She spoke with more second graders who learned about the types of weather that we see here in Colorado.

They were very excited about the recent snow that we had, and loved talking about how strong these winter storms can be.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

