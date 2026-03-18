Storm Safe Visits Park View and Kilmer Elementary Schools

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Park View Elementary School in Pueblo to speak with kindergartners about weather safety.

They had so much fun talking with her about their personal experiences and asking Lauren questions about the weather.

Later in the day, Lauren visited Kilmer Elementary School near Black Forest to talk with kindergartners about the weather in Colorado.

Tyler Dumas

This class was so engaged and enthusiastic about the weather. Their teachers have been doing such a great job!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

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Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

