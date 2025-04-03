Storm Safe Visits Palmer Lake and Venetucci Elementary School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Palmer Lake and Venetucci Elementary School.

She spoke with some kindergartners at Palmer Lake Elementary where they have been learning about different weather conditions. They even knew how thunderstorms form! They were very enthusiastic about her visit and loved doing the weather dance with her.

Afterwards, Lauren visited some second graders at Venetucci Elementary School. They talked about winter safety kits and where to go during a severe storm. They loved talking about tornadoes and severe weather. Many had interesting weather stories to share with Lauren.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on the following:



winter storms

thunderstorms

lightning

hail

strong winds

tornadoes

flooding

how to be a safety kid

cool ideas for safe at-home experiments

much more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

