Storm Safe visits McAuliffe Elementary School

Today, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited McAuliffe Elementary school and got to meet very excited third graders. They talked about the different kinds of weather that we see here in Colorado.

With Halloween being tomorrow, they all showed up for crazy hair day while learning about the different kinds of severe weather. They were all very smart and gave such great answers to the questions being asked.

Their eyes all lit up when we went over different experiments and got to see how thunderstorms work! Colorado will have some new scientists entering the field when they grow up!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

