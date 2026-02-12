Storm Safe visits King Elementary and Piñon Valley Elementary School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited King Elementary School. The students were so excited for her to visit and speak with them about the weather.

They loved talking about severe weather and tornadoes. At the end of her presentation, some of the students even said that they want to be meteorologists when they grow up!

Later in the day, Lauren visited Piñon Valley Elementary School. There she spoke with 3rd graders on the importance of staying safe when it comes to severe weather.

They knew exactly what to do and where to go in case the weather gets bad. They also loved asking her questions about her job!

