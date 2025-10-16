Storm Safe visits kindergarteners and second graders at North Mesa Elementary School

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited North Mesa Elementary School.

She first spoke with some kindergartners where they got to talk about the kinds of weather that we see here in Colorado. From tornadoes, to hailstorms, to winter storms, they discussed different ways to stay safe.

Next, Lauren visited some second graders, and they were very excited for her visit. They have recently been learning about the types of clouds and the different seasons that we experience.

They loved the hail stone experiment where they got to see how updrafts work within thunderstorms.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

___

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk. Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.