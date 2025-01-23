Storm Safe Visits Janitell Junior High School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Janitell Junior High School where she taught their 6th graders about weather safety. They went over everything from blizzards to wildfires and how hailstones form. Many kids were very enthusiastic and loved sharing their ideas.

Some of the questions they asked were, "How do meteorologists forecast?" and "How many tornadoes does Colorado get each year?". They are currently learning about the atmosphere in their classes and were able to show off just how smart they were.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

