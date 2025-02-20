Storm Safe visits Grand Mountain and Freedom Elementary School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Grand Mountain and Freedom Elementary Schools. She talked with very eager 2nd and 3rd graders about the world of weather. They asked a bunch of great questions like "How do clouds form?" and "What is your favorite thing about your job?".

Their favorite part was the science experiment where they got to learn how hail forms in thunderstorms. They knew the answers to some tricky questions and proves that their teachers have been doing a great job!

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

If you would like Meteorologist Lauren Brand to visit your school, you can email her at lauren.brand@koaa.com.

