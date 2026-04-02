Storm Safe visits Goodnight Elementary and James Irwin Elementary

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Goodnight Elementary School to speak with kindergartners about weather safety.

These students were so excited to have Lauren visit and they loved sharing their personal experiences that they have had with the weather. Some of the questions they asked were "Which seasons do we see hail?" and "How do tornadoes form?"

At the very end they gave Lauren personalized thank you notes, and expressed how grateful they were that she visited.

Later in the day, Lauren visited James Irwin Elementary School in Colorado Springs to talk with more kindergartners.



Watch the James Irwin Storm Safe visit below:

They loved watching the videos of different weather events around Colorado Springs. They especially loved the video of the flash flooding near Manitou Springs. Their teachers have done such a great job with teaching them everything that they know!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

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Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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