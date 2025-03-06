Storm Safe Visits French Elementary School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited French Elementary school in Colorado Springs. She talked with 5th graders about weather safety. From winter storms to flash flooding, they talked about it all. They even talked about what to have in a winter safety kit.

They were awesome listeners and had such great questions. Some even took examples from the movie 'Twisters' and discussed the best place to go during a tornado.

Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

