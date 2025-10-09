Storm Safe visits French and Ranch Creek Elementary Schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited some very eager 3rd and 4th graders from French Elementary and Ranch Creek Elementary Schools.

From the alerts that pop up on your phone to the types of weather that we see here in Colorado, they talked about it all. Their teachers even taught them about the different types of clouds that we see here, and got to show off just how smart they were!

They were so excited to ask Lauren questions like "How does the green screen work?" and "What is your favorite part about your job?". Their teachers have been doing such a great job and Lauren was very excited to visit!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

