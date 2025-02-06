Storm Safe Visits Franklin School of Innovation in Pueblo

Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Franklin School of Innovation earlier today to talk with 4th graders all about the weather. They were very curious and asked a bunch of great questions. They discussed different things to put in a winter safety kit and mentioned items like a first aid kit and flashlights. They also knew where to go in a severe thunderstorm warning. There are sure to be some future scientists in that group!

At the end, all of the kids wished Lauren and the First Alert Weather team a Happy National Weatherperson's Day. There was no other place that she would rather be than teaching kids about the weather!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email alex.obrien@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

