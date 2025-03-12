Storm Safe visits Foothills Elementary School

On Wednesday, March 12 Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Foothills Elementary School where she talked with some very excited kids about weather safety. Lauren was invited to talk with them because they have been learning all about the weather recently. They talked about wildfires and flash flooding and what to do in these situations.

These kids were so well behaved and asked such great questions. Their favorite part was learning about hail stones and doing a fun science experiment with Lauren.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the =First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

