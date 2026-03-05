Storm Safe visits Falcon AeroLab and South Park Elementary School

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Falcon Aerolab in Peyton to talk about how weather affects the field of aviation. Lauren talked with them about severe weather that we experience across Colorado from winter storms to tornadoes.

Next, Lauren went to Pueblo to talk to first graders at South Park Elementary. They were amazed that tornadoes can occur in the mountains. They knew exactly what to do during severe weather and feel even more prepared when these events happen. They also talked about their personal experiences with weather right in their very own backyard.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

